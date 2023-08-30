Martin Audio Premieres New Point Source Speaker

High Wycombe, UK (August 30, 2023)—Ready to rumble at the upcoming PLASA Show in London, Martin Audio has announced its new THS point source loudspeaker. Intended for installs and medium-scale DJ club applications, the compact speaker can reportedly hit 135 dB peak.
The THS packs three drivers into a relatively small trapezoid enclosure, using the three-way triaxial configuration to deliver notable mid- and high-frequency performance. THS is designed to be bi-amplified, with an internal passive network performing the mid/high crossover function.
Within the THS triaxial driver, its LF section includes a reflex-loaded, high-specification 15” LF driver with a 4” coil, waterproof cone and neodymium magnet structure. A 4” midrange ring radiator and a 2.5” HF ring radiator, both with high-temperature polymer diaphragms, are arranged coaxially at the rear of the LF driver and integrated into a 1.4” exit. This transitions through the magnet structure of the LF driver into an 85° x 50° horn. The horn itself is user-rotatable, with a large mouth to maintain pattern control down through the midrange.
The birch plywood enclosure is finished in hard-wearing textured paint and incorporates multiple threaded inserts to facilitate a variety of portrait and landscape mounting options, including eyebolt, yoke, pole and truss mounting. Twin handles assist installation and deployment, while a steel grille, with triple-layer polyester backing, protects the drivers and resists dust and water ingress.