Point Source Audio Joins PAMA

Lemoyne, PA (July 18, 2023)—Petaluma, CA-based Point Source Audio has joined The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA).

The announcement was made by Chris Regan, chair of PAMA’s board of directors, who cited the move as an affirmation of PAMA’s ongoing expansion and mission to promote awareness and appreciation of high-quality professional audio through market leadership, communication and education.

Point Source Audio manufactures and distributes worldwide its Series9, Series8, Embrace, and Confidence collection of miniature microphones — a line of headset, earworn and ear-mounted microphones with bendable booms and waterproof features. The company also holds two patents for the Embrace concealable microphone as well as the patent for a modular in-ear comms headset.

Commenting on the announcement, Yvonne Ho, Point Source Audio vice president, Sales & Marketing, noted, “Joining the Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance marks a significant milestone that fills us with great enthusiasm. As microphone technology is often at the forefront of the audio signal chain, we strive to stay in sync with industry trends. Point Source Audio’s involvement with PAMA enables us to collaborate with companion technologies – and collectively set the highest levels of excellence in sound engineering and experience for our valued customers.”

Chris Regan stated, “Point Source Audio is a leader in head-worn microphones and related technologies, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our organization. Point Source Audio shares the PAMA vision to support and propagate high-quality audio. As more brands join the PAMA family, it furthers PAMA’s effectiveness at tackling and addressing issues in our industry while acting as a unified voice for the market.”