Maselec MLA-4 Plug-In Debuts

Relab Development’s new plug-in is the first official digital rendition of the Maselec MLA-4 hardware unit.

New York, NY (March 3, 2025)—Relab Development has launched its new Maselec MLA-4 Triband Compressor/Expander Plug-in, which it reports is the only oﬃcially endorsed software emulation of the Maslec’s MLA-4 hardware unit.

The new plug-in was developed in collaboration with Maslec founder/designer Leif Mases, bringing the mastering-grade dynamic processor to the digital domain for mixing and mastering engineers. “With this plug-in, not only have we faithfully captured the precision and ﬂexibility of the original hardware, but we’ve also expanded its functionality, making it even more powerful in a modern digital workﬂow,” says Mases.

Aiming to avoid phase distortion, transient smearing, and tonal imbalance, the hardware MLA-4 was designed for deep control, able to apply compression and expansion simultaneously per band. The new emulation plug-in reportedly provides this, along with adaptive sidechain linking and crossover ﬁlters to provide multiple tools for shaping dynamics. Some typical uses of the MLA-4 include tightening low-end weight, enhancing vocal articulation or restoring lost transients.

According to Relab Development, the plug-in offers mastering-grade crossovers, auto spectral balance, per-band THD control and a variety of advanced monitoring tools, allowing users to solo bands, cut left/right channels and more.

The plug-in comes with curated factory presets tailored for mastering, mixing, and stem processing; access to the Relab Community for expert tips and support; and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The plug-in is debuting with an introductory price of $149.