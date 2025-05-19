Roland Boss Effects Pedals Plug-In Debuts

Roland brings its Boss effect pedal line to the digital realm with the new Boss Effects Pedals plug-in.

Los Angeles, CA (May 19, 2025)—Roland has brought its Boss effect pedal line into the software realm with the release of its Boss Effects Pedals plug-in, which debuts on Roland Cloud.

The colorful pedals have been around for nearly 50 years—that’s 140-plus pedals and 19 million-plus sold to date. But while they first hit pedalboards in 1977, the new plug-in brings the familiar pedals into computer music production for the first time, offering their unique processing for guitar, bass, keyboards, vocals and more.

The Boss Effects Pedals plug-in can be loaded with one effect at a time from an onboard library. At launch, eight pedals are available: the OD-1 OverDrive, PH-1 Phaser, SP-1 Spectrum, SG-1 Slow Gear, CS-1 Compression Sustainer, TW-1 T Wah, SD-1 SUPER OverDrive and DS-1 Distortion. More models are planned as the line grows.

Each virtual pedal operates the same as its real-world counterpart—twist a knob until you find your sound—but extended features are also available, including input and output controls for dialing in levels and tempo sync for time-based effects.

The Boss Effects Pedals plug-in is available with Roland Cloud Ultimate membership, which new users can try for free with a 30-day all-access trial. Signing up for a free Roland Account provides access to a function-limited demo version for evaluating the plug-in without signing up for membership.