Freqport FreqInOut FO1 Interface/Plug-in Combo Debuts

The FreqInOut FO1 device/plug-in set-up allows outboard hardware to appear in a DAW as a plug-in.

Melbourne, Australia (October 26, 2024)—Freqport has launched FreqInOut FO1, a hardware audio interface and plug-in combination that allows outboard gear to be connected to a computer and appear in DAW as a plug-in.

The FreqInOut plug-can be opened on an insert, send, or instrument channel in the DAW effectively resulting in the outboard gear appearing as a plug-in. The device sports four 1⁄4-inch jack audio inputs (+18 dBu levels with -10 dBV / +4 dBu) and audio outputs (+18 dBu levels, with Analog Matrix per output) on its rear panel, positioned alongside a USB-C port for computer connection. Multiple analog processing circuits within the FreqInOut FO1 hardware allow more than one audio signal to be processed in multiple instances at the same time within a digital workflow, with the unit’s onboard 32-bit ESS converters supporting up to 192 kHz sample rate.

The FreqInOut plug-in allows for a variety of applications—a Mid/ Side mode lets users work with stereo field or mono separately, while a Hardware Mix feature enables parallel processing of any connected hardware gear, mixing dry and wet signal paths.

It is also possible to take a photo of connected equipment and settings by simply scanning a QR code in the plug-in to create custom skins within the plug-in itself.

FreqInOut FO1 will ship in November 2024 with an MSRP of $599.00 US, with US distribution being handled via RAD Distribution.