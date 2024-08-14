Techivation AI-Impactor Plug-In Debuts

United Kingdom (August 13, 2024)—Techivation has launched AI-Impactor, a machine learning-based audio plug-in. Positioned as an attack enhancer that uses machine learning to make a sound stand out and cut through the mix, the plug-in analyzes the audio to shape the attacks for maximum impact.

The plug-in includes a dynamic soft clipper, an envelope shaper, smart dynamic saturation with a look-ahead feature, and a linear phase tilt EQ to enhance tonal balance. According to the developer, “All internal parameters in AI-Impactor are adaptive, so even after the AI learning process is completed and playback is ongoing, certain settings may dynamically change in different parts of the audio to consistently deliver the best results. When processing transients, it automatically adjusts timing and dynamically adapts to variations in the sound.”

Different features offered by the plug-in include a ‘Learn’ button, Impact and Output Controls, Dry/wet Mix, a ‘Diff’ button, the ability to enable/disable mid-side and plenty more.

The plug-in can be downloaded in VST, VST3, AU, and AAX formats for any major DAW on the market, including Logic Pro, Cubase, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, FL Studio, Studio One, and more. It is available for both Windows and macOS. Techivation plug-ins also support Apple M chips natively.

AI-Impactor is available at techivation.com for $45.00 US through August 31, 2024, before doubling to its list price thereafter. A fully functional 14-day free trial for AI-Impactor is available on the Techivation website.