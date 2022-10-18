Merging Technologies, Sonarworks Unveil Multichannel Update

New York, NY (October 18, 2022)—Sonarworks’ SoundID Reference speaker and headphones calibration software gets a multichannel update this week at the AES Convention when the company and Merging Technologies unveil SoundID Reference with Multichannel hardware integration to MERGING+ANUBIS.

Previously, SoundID Reference had previously been a stereo-only solution running on Anubis, but now MERGING+ANUBIS is the first interface and monitoring controller on the market capable of importing a SoundID Reference multichannel preset and run it onto any speaker set; the new software solution works for multichannel setups up to 9.1.6.Dolby Atmos rooms.

The combination brings together two complimentary technologies, as SoundID Reference is used to remove unwanted coloration and deliver accurate studio reference sound, while Anubis offers monitoring engines for Atmos workflows. Combined with Hapi MKII and/or Horus, integration into reportedly any studio setup is possible.

Merging also announced other updates, noting that Anubis’ EQ resources have been upgraded from 84 bands to 336 bands, aiding Dolby Atmos Room calibirations. Meanwhile, SoundID Reference stereo correction (headphones and speakers) has gotten faster, with added latency reportedly now down to less than 0.35ms at 48 kHz, less than 0.18ms at 96 kHz, and essentially zero at 192 kHz and DXD. More SoundID Reference headphone calibration profiles can now be run by Anubis as well.

Consumers can purchase the firmware update to add multichannel functionality beginning October 19 for US 149.00.