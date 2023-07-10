Merging Launches Dolby Atmos Monitoring Bundle

Merging Technologies has introduced a hardware and software control and calibration solution for Dolby Atmos monitoring.

Puidoux, Switzerland (July 10, 2023)—Merging Technologies has introduced a hardware and software control and calibration solution for Dolby Atmos monitoring.

The bundle offers a Dolby Atmos solution across a variety of applications and includes a Merging Technologies Hapi MkII interface with DA8 cards, Anubis Pro SPS and Sonarworks SoundID Reference for multichannel. SoundID Reference guides the user through an automated measurement to identify room issues and build various correction profiles for different workflows. The corrections are then exported to run inside Anubis for the lowest latency, consistency and convenience.

For acousticians or Dolby consultants calibrating systems manually, Anubis provides trims, delays and 336 EQs. As a monitoring engine with 128 inputs, it can handle sources, stems, speaker sets and cues in a variety of formats.

With two headphone outputs, Anubis can feed individual cue mixes, for monitoring Atmos binaural mixes with a client or feeding a low-latency cue mix to an actor for ADR or a musician for tracking. The Hapi MKII headphone output extends this same functionality.

The Merging Atmos bundle includes Merging Technologies mic pres and converters, as well as a talkback mic and circuits.

The bundle also showcases Merging VAD, which can be used to build Mac-based Dolby Atmos renderers; Atmos metadata and audio can use the same network. VAD also provides a solution for connecting the DAW to the renderer and monitoring system, says the manufacturer.

“Our VAD AES67 driver was officially qualified by Dolby in March 2023, and a Mac mini can serve as the most affordable and straightforward Dolby Atmos renderer on the market,” explains Rune Jacobsen, merging’s international sales manager. “Through our partnership with Sonarworks, we can now deliver the fastest means to calibrate a room.”

Merging’s Hapi MkII can be added to provide additional I/Os such as MADI, AES, analog or digilink for connectivity to Avid HDX systems.