Meyer Sound Spacemap Go Plug-in Debuts

Berkeley, CA (November 18, 2021)—Meyer Sound has introduced a Spacemap Go plug-in for Avid’s VENUE S6L live sound mixing platform.

The free AAX plug-in, available at Meyer Sound’s website, allows users of Avid’s S6L consoles to directly access functions of the Spacemap Go spatial sound design and live mixing tool from the console’s built-in touchscreen and control surface. It also allows integration of Spacemap Go snapshots into the VENUE master show file to create virtual loudspeaker layouts and automate dynamic panning within the immersive sound field.

When installed in the console’s VENUE 7 software, the Spacemap Go plug-in functions as a client of the Spacemap server. When the console and the server (in the GALAXY Network Platform) are connected on the same network, setup is automatic with no IP addressing or port management is required. Functions accessible on the S6L control surface (touchscreen and CKM module knobs) include X/Y position, crossfade, spread, trajectory status (play/pause/stop) and trajectory rate for each channel. Also accessible are snapshot recall at the Channel, Mix and System levels as well as Mix Level for the global system.

Spacemap Go is a spatial sound design and live mixing tool that controls Meyer Sound’s GALAXY Network Platform in an iPad app. Snapshots can be created in most DAWs and integrated into the S6L master show file for static placement or dynamic movement of sound. Snapshots can be fully automated, or synchronized in conjunction with live, on-the-fly trajectories using the console control surface, one or more iPads, or both simultaneously.

Avid VENUE | S6L is a unified live sound platform with full software, hardware and show file compatibility across the entire line. Control of Waves and AAX plugins are supported from the console surface, and 128-tracks of built-in Pro Tools recording enable a Virtual Soundcheck capability.

The new Spacemap Go plug-in is compatible with VENUE 7 and later software and version 1.2.0 of the Spacemap Go app for iPad.

“I’m thrilled to see Meyer Sound join the S6L platform with the addition of plugin control for Spacemap Go,” says Robert Scovill, FOH engineer and Avid’s senior specialist for live sound products. “Having this level of object access at the channel strip of S6L, in conjunction with an iPad running Spacemap Go, provides much-needed control and flexibility when mixing in an immersive environment.”