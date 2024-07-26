Metric Halo MBSI Channel Strip — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (July 26, 2024)—Channel-strip plug-ins modeled from consoles allow you to add a specific vibe and consistency to the tracks in your session. The new MBSI channel strip from Metric Halo recreates a classic console that offers tons of character. That console was a custom-built MCI desk from studio C at Criteria Studios in Miami, FL.

The console was a favorite of producers like Bill Szymczyk and Tom Dowd and was used for iconic recordings by the Eagles, Eric Clapton, Grand Funk Railroad, the Bee Gees and many others. Metric Halo collaborated with Szymczyk and Make Believe Studios to recreate a channel strip from the revered MCI board.

The plug-in features an Input section offering Mic, Line and O/D (Overdrive) modes. A Trim knob lets you dial in a gain range between -12 and +12 dB. The O/D circuit creates fairly heavy distortion, which you can dial back to taste using the Trim knob.

Next are the Dynamics and EQ sections. The plug-in lets you switch between a faithful reproduction of the original channel for historically accurate operation and a version with slightly tweaked features that better befit a modern DAW workflow. Pressing a button at the top of the plug-in toggles between C (Classic) and M (Modern) modes.

In Classic mode, the dynamics processor is a Suppressor, which was designed to help reduce analog tape noise. Metric Halo says to think of it as “a very slow gate or a level-triggered autofade.” Modern mode features a Compressor with controls for Release, Depth (maximum gain reduction), and three Attack/Release presets.

The EQ/Filter section includes Hi- and Low-Shelf controls and a sweepable Mid band. The latter emulates an inductor-based circuit that featured a Q value that varied depending on the frequency setting. Also included are Low- and High-Cut filters preset to 40 Hz and 10 kHz, respectively. In Classic mode, the knobs are all stepped. In Modern mode, they’re continuous, although you can switch to the stepped values by holding the shift key as you adjust.

Both the High- and Low-Cut filters can be used simultaneously in Modern mode. But in Classic mode, you can only use one at a time. In either mode, switches allow you to select between 8 and 10 kHz center frequencies for the high-shelf, narrow and wide Q for the mid-control and 100 or 60 Hz operation for the low-shelf.

A large Output fader provides stepped operation in Classic mode and continuous in Modern mode.

MBSI also features an Advanced Parameters section where you can switch between Dual Mono and Stereo modes, activate tolerance offsets and even randomization. The idea for the latter two is to simulate the variations between channels in an analog console.

Metric Halo is offering MBSI at an introductory price of $99 until August 20, 2024, after which it will revert to its regular price of $179. You can also get a free 30-day demo.