Tape It Launches Free AI-Powered Denoiser

Berlin, Germany (October 19, 2023)—Music software developer Tape It has launched Tape It Denoiser, a web-based, AI-powered free service that removes background noise such as hums and hisses from audio files.

While introduced as a free web app, the company says it is part of a larger strategy in developing a lineup of digital tools for musicians, and that Denoise it will be later added to the company’s Tape It iOS app.

Denoiser is intended for removing environmental noise and electrical interference from single instrument tracks and field recordings as well as spoken word. Aiming to make the web app as simple as possible to use, the UI is based around a single slider that can be adjusted to set the level of reduction.

“Everyone is excited about AI being creative,” says Thomas Walther, CEO of Tape It. “We are excited about AI solving boring problems. We take care of background noise, so you can entirely focus on the creative parts and write more songs. Other denoisers either sound bad on music, or require expensive software that takes time and a lot of expert knowledge to use. Tape It just works.”

Tape It Denoiser will be officially presented at the Audio Engineering Convention in New York next week, and is available on the company’s website.