Ear Trumpet Labs Wanda Condenser Microphone – A Mix Product of the Week

Anaheim, CA (January 31, 2025)—At last week’s NAMM Show, Ear Trumpet Labs just launched Wanda, a condenser mic drawing on the iconic styles of the 1940s and ’50s.

Wanda employs a medium-large diaphragm (26mm) condenser capsule housed in a cast, all-brass body with an integral pivot that is equally at home in the studio or on the road. It features high-SPL-handling circuitry and an integrated, multilayer pop filter to ensure professional results, no matter the application. The end-address microphone was designed to excel in high-SPL applications such as close-miking guitar amps, snare, kick drum and horns, but can also be used for vocals, percussion and strings.

Wanda is voiced with a subtle presence peak and has a sweet spot that extends to 12 inches out, created with the aim of providing musicians freedom of movement while maintaining consistent reproduction. The cardioid pattern is said to yield a high degree of feedback rejection, and the internal pop filter controls plosive sounds.

Output impedance is rated at less than 50 ohms, noise floor is 14 dBA, sensitivity is 3.8 mV/Pa, and power requirement is +24 to +48 VDC phantom. Wanda measures 4x2x3.5 inches and weighs in at 1 pound.

As is the case with all microphones from Ear Trumpet Labs, Wanda is hand-built in Oregon. It will be available in 2025 at an MSRP of $525.