Nembrini Audio MP1 Pro Programmable Tube Guitar Amplifier Plug-in Debuts

Pavia, Italy (February 15, 2023)—Taking inspiration from the 1980s mainstay ADA MP1 Guitar Preamplifier, Italy’s Nembrini Audio has introduced its latest plug-in, the MP1 Pro Programmable Tube Guitar Amplifier.

The MP1 Pro plug-in is powered by four EL34 virtual tubes, with controls for presence, resonance, volume and power in a Class AB push-pull configuration. It also features a Tri-State Voicing selection that allows users to choose between Distortion Tube, Clean Tube or Solid State virtual circuits.

The plug-in’s EQ points have been designed to replicate the sound of Fender and Marshall. To help users customize their tones, Nembrini has also included a Power Amplifier section, six guitar effects (delay, modulations, reverb, cleaner, noise gate and compressor), a half-dozen cabinet emulations, four mic emulations with selectable mic positions, and an Impulse Loader that allows up to three third-party impulse responses to be loaded, which in turn can then be blended using volume, pan, phase, solo and mute controls. It additionally comes with free impulse responses from Chop Tones and Seacow Cabs.

The new plugin is available at an introductory price for February 2023 of $9.99 (regular price $19.99) for iOS and $29.99 (Regular price $137) for desktop use. A free iLok account is required, but no dongle is necessary.