Nembrini Audio Launches Hughes & Kettner Puretone Plug-In

Pavia, Italy (January 6, 2025)—Nembrini Audio has introduced its latest guitar amp plug-in with the release of the Hughes & Kettner Puretone, modelled after the namesake’s Puretone 25W tube amps.

The Hughes & Kettner Puretone Plug-in is intended to be an authentic digital recreation of the original Puretone guitar amplifier and its distinctive personality, offering everything the amp dishes out, from clean tones to blues crunch and a familiar overdrive. A Growl feature allows the tone stack to be cut to deliver an unfiltered and raw guitar sound. Nonetheless, Nembrini asserts that every element of the plug-in has been created to ensure the guitar signal remains pristine at all times.

The new plug-in features six cabinet emulations, four microphone emulations with selectable positions and an impulse response (IR) loader. The pre-amplifier stomp section features noise gate, filters and overdrive and the post amplifier effects include an equalizer, tape delay and spring reverb.

The plug-in is priced at $49.99 through the end of January 2025 before moving to its usual list price of $139. The Hughes & Kettner Puretone Plugin is PC and Mac (VST2, VST3, AU, AAX) compatible and is available at the Nembrini Audio website.