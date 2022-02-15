Nembrini Audio Hivolt 103 Custom Guitar Amplifier Plug-in Launched

Pavia, Italy (February 15, 2022)—Nembrini Audio has introduced its new Hivolt 103 Custom Guitar Amplifier Plug-in, intended to emulate the 1970’s vintage Hiwatt DR103 with original Partridge transformer.

The original amp is known for its “classic British tone,” and has been used over the years by the likes of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Foo Fighters. With that in mind, the new plug-in offers users a choice of six different guitar cabinets and four microphone emulations.

The guitar cabinet simulations are based on the VHT 412S 4 x 12 with Eminence P50E speakers; Mesa Boogie Rectifier 4 x 12 with Celestion Vintage 30 speakers; Orange 4 x 12 with Celestion Vintage 30 speakers; Marshall 1960A 4 x 12 with Celestion G12M-20W Greenback speakers; Marshall 1960B 4 x 12 with Celestion G12T-75W speakers; and the Bogner 2 x 12 Celestion Vintage 30 speakers. The microphone recreations are “inspired” by the Shure SM57 dynamic mic, Royer Labs R-121 ribbon mic, AKG C 414 condenser mic and the vintage Sennheiser MD-421 dynamic mic.

The plug-in offers two channel amplifiers with a shared EQ for both, as well as four inputs—two for each channel, one normal and one brilliant. The two channels can be linked for extra punch and dynamic control of the EQ. It also includes a built-in Impulse Response Loader, Noise Gate and Cleaner circuit and Bypass Mode.

The plug-in is available for $39.99 (normally $137) and the iOS version for $9.99 (normally $19.99) through the end of February, 2022.