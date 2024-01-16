Nembrini NA501 Chorus Echo Plug-in Launched

New York, NY (January 16, 2024)—Nembrini Audio has introduced its new NA501 Chorus Echo Plug-in, intended to recall the warmth, spring reverb, tape delay and BBD chorus of the Roland RE-501 Chorus Echo.

Inspired by the original electro-mechanical effects processor that Roland released in 1982, the plug-in aims to recreate what was first done analog. The original unit contained a special tape recorder to create delay effects or ‘echoes’ alongside a spring reverb and chorus effect. Sought after for its character and richness of sound, the original was used by Bob Marley, Radiohead and others.

The NA 501 Chorus Echo aims to reinterpret the original by augmenting that design with modern functionality, enhanced control and flexibility and allowing it to fit into today’s digital workstations. MOdeled after the original, the plug-in can add analog textures to any genre of music.

The extended creative controls of NA 501 Chorus Echo along with its user interface make it easy for users to recreate the impression that the echoes are receding rather than simply getting quieter. Chorus Echo is PC, Mac and iOS (VST2, VST3, AU, AAX and AUv3) compatible and requires a free iLOK account.