Neumann Enters the Interface Race with the MT 48

Berlin, Germany (April 5, 2022)—Neumann has always been known for its microphones, and in recent years, also for its monitors and headphones. Now you can add “audio interfaces” to the list as the company has introduced its first-ever audio i/o, the MT 48.

The MT 48 is built around Swiss digital audio specialists Merging Technologies’ AD/DA conversion and networked audio technologies, which makes sense as Sennheiser purchased Merging last summer with the intention of the new acquisition would work closely with Neumann going forward.

“We plan to strengthen Neumann’s offering, particularly in the area of digital workstreams, in order to provide our customers with holistic audio solutions in studio quality,” Ralf Oehl, CEO of Georg Neumann GmbH said at the time. Indeed, the acquisition announcement noted that the first joint product of the partnership between Neumann.Berlin and Merging Technologies would be an audio interface to enable the integration of Neumann products into a digital infrastructure.

With that in mind, the MT 48 is based on the Merging Anubis audio interface (which remains available), and features additional USB and ADAT connectivity, as well as a new user interface designed around use in studio and home studio applications. With a dynamic range of 136 dB (A) and mic preamps with up to 78 dB gain, the MT 48 has four analog inputs and eight analog output channels (four stereo outputs) and is expandable via ADAT (switchable to S/PDIF) and AES67. MIDI I/O is included as well.

As might be expected from a headphone manufacturer, the interface features two headphone amplifiers with low output impedance. Onboard DSP effects include EQ, complex dynamics processing, and reverb. Additionally, the MT 48’s Dual Output Technology allows users to record the pre-FX and post-FX signal simultaneously. Four independent mixers, one for each stereo output, allow for monitoring. A touchscreen interface allows users to change mixer levels, pan positions, and other parameters. Monitor mixes and all settings can be adjusted directly on the unit. For users wishing to operate the MT 48 from a computer or tablet, a Remote Control App and browser-based Web Control are available.

The MT 48 audio interface is expected to ship “in a few weeks,” according to a statement, listing for $1,850 US.