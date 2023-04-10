Neumann Launches KH 120 II Studio Monitors

Neumann has released the KH 120 II studio monitor, which the company says offers improvements compared to its predecessor.

Berlin, Germany (April 10, 2023)—Neumann has released the KH 120 II studio monitor, which the company says offers improvements in all acoustic parameters compared to its predecessor.

Neumann’s first version was released in 2010, and now the new edition follows the same philosophy as its predecessor to deliver a speaker with with high linearity, low distortion, little coloration and adaptability to any acoustic environment, according to the manufacturer.

Portfolio manager Stephan Mauer noted, “We’ve developed a novel woofer design that reduces distortion audibly and allows for much higher SPLs. In addition to an exceptionally flat frequency response from 44 Hz to 21 kHz (±3 dB), the monitor also offers a linearized phase response, which translates to clear mids with astonishing transparency as well as extreme accuracy in the time domain, i.e. precise impulse reproduction and finely resolved reverbs.”

The new edition sports DSP-controlled electronics whose crossovers avoid phase distortion caused by analog filters. The internal DSP is also said to proffer tonal consistency. It is made to low tolerances of no more than ±0.5 dB, aiding clear stereo imaging.

With an eye on sustainability, Neumann engineers developed a patent-pending amplifier technology that allows it to deliver up to 145 W to the 5.25” woofer and 100 W to the 1” tweeter, but only consume 17 W at idle. Auto-standby reduces power consumption to 0.3 W when the monitor has not been used for a while, but can be deactivated.

The new edition offers analog and digital inputs (S/PDIF). It will also be available in an AES67 variant with redundant AES67 audio network ports that are fully compliant with broadcast standards such as ST 2110, ST 2022-7 redundancy, and RAVENNA. At the same time, the KH 120 II AES67 is compatible with Dante-generated AES67 network streams.

The two new versions will be available from April 17, 2023, running $999 for the KH 120 II and $1,250 for the KH 120 II AES67.