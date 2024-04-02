Neutrik Launches New DLINE Interfaces

Charlotte, NC (April 1, 2024)—As audio networking continues to spread, Neutrik Americas has introduced three new interfaces for connecting legacy audio gear to modern Audinate Dante networks. The company has launched a trio of DLINE interfaces with the introduction of the NA-2I2O-DLINE, the NA-2I-DLINE, and the NA-2O-DLINE.

The NA-2I2O-DLINE offers two inputs and two outputs similar to the prior NA2-IO-DLINE. For environments where both inputs and outputs are not required, the NA-2O-DLINE interface offers two outputs only, while the NA-2I-DLINE offers two inputs only.

All three products have the same form factor based around thick rubber protection covers which can be removed to mount the units as needed.

While the new interfaces continue the DLINE series, they reportedly are an improvement over previous models when it comes to audio performance, offering 24 dBu maximum levels for both inputs and outputs, > 100 dB dynamic range, > 108 dB signal-to-noise ratio, and crosstalk of -100 dB @ 20 kHz for outputs and -110 dB @ 20 kHz for inputs. All three interfaces are AES67 compliant.

Neutrik’s XLR chassis connectors provide analog inputs and outputs. Input XLRs feature Neutrik’s new asymmetric, ESD-safe push tab. The etherCON connector, used for Dante connectivity, features a halo light ring for status signaling. The etherCON port accepts either standard RJ45 connectors or etherCON cable connectors for locking connections. Powering the devices is handled via PoE (Power over Ethernet) from either a network switch or a PoE injector (802.3 af/at; class 1).