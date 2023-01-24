Neutrik Launches XX Series Cable Connectors

Charlotte, NC (January 24, 2023)—Neutrik Americas has expanded its powerCON and speakON product lines with the introduction of its XX Series connectors—powerCON blue/grey and speakON 2- and 4-pole cable connectors that offer new functionality, improved assembly and power handling, new safety standards certifications and more.

Both the powerCON and speakON XX series connectors feature a two-compound molded housing, with color coding on both the housing and the bushing. The housing is made from slip-proof material, but internally, the connectors also feature improved assembly: the strain relief locks with the insert mechanically and aligns with the housing. New two-component rear bushings offer additional kink protection to the associated cable.

powerCON XX series connectors carry IEC EN 60320-1 / UL 60320-1 / CSA C22.2 No. 60320-1 certifications suitable to cordsets and devices certified to IEC 60799, UL817, and IEC / UL 62368-1. Also, the new powerCON cable connectors are rated for circuit breaking capacity (CBC) when mated to powerCON XX series receptacles NAC3FXXA(B)*. This CBC capability is new to powerCON blue/grey connectors, which have never carried that certification.

speakON XX series connectors are certified to IEC 61984, UL 1977, and CSA C22.2 No.182.3 with current rated to 37 A RMS. Additionally, new brown coloring on the connectors indicates 2-pole speakON, while green coloring indicates 4-pole speakON.

Modern power connector safety standards require cable connectors to be certified in combination with particular cables. As a result, these new connectors are available in both -S variants for smaller cable (6-12 mm) and -L variants for larger cable (10-16 mm OD). Certified power cable combinations (SJOOW 16/3, SOOW 12/3, etc.) are shown on the Neutrik website for each new powerCON cable connector. The new Neutrik powerCON blue/grey and speakON 2- and 4-pole connectors are available for ordering now.

The entire range of new XX series connectors is:

powerCON blue/grey:

NAC3FXXA-W-S (power input, blue color, for cable OD 6-12 mm)

NAC3FXXA-W-L (power input, blue color, for cable OD 10-16 mm)

NAC3FXXB-W-S (power output, grey color, for cable OD 6-12 mm)

NAC3FXXB-W-L (power output, grey color, for cable OD 10-16 mm)

speakON:

NL2FXX-W-S (2-pole, brown color, for cable OD 6-12 mm)

NL4FXX-W-S (4-pole, green color, for cable OD 6-12 mm)

NL4FXX-W-L (4-pole, green color, for cable OD 10-16 mm)