Neutrik Launches XX Series Cable Connectors

Charlotte, NC (January 24, 2023)—Neutrik Americas has expanded its powerCON and speakON product lines with the introduction of its XX Series connectors—powerCON blue/grey and speakON 2- and 4-pole cable connectors that offer new functionality, improved assembly and power handling, new safety standards certifications and more.
Both the powerCON and speakON XX series connectors feature a two-compound molded housing, with color coding on both the housing and the bushing. The housing is made from slip-proof material, but internally, the connectors also feature improved assembly: the strain relief locks with the insert mechanically and aligns with the housing. New two-component rear bushings offer additional kink protection to the associated cable.
powerCON XX series connectors carry IEC EN 60320-1 / UL 60320-1 / CSA C22.2 No. 60320-1 certifications suitable to cordsets and devices certified to IEC 60799, UL817, and IEC / UL 62368-1. Also, the new powerCON cable connectors are rated for circuit breaking capacity (CBC) when mated to powerCON XX series receptacles NAC3FXXA(B)*. This CBC capability is new to powerCON blue/grey connectors, which have never carried that certification.
Neutrik Sealing Covers Debut
speakON XX series connectors are certified to IEC 61984, UL 1977, and CSA C22.2 No.182.3 with current rated to 37 A RMS. Additionally, new brown coloring on the connectors indicates 2-pole speakON, while green coloring indicates 4-pole speakON.
Modern power connector safety standards require cable connectors to be certified in combination with particular cables. As a result, these new connectors are available in both -S variants for smaller cable (6-12 mm) and -L variants for larger cable (10-16 mm OD). Certified power cable combinations (SJOOW 16/3, SOOW 12/3, etc.) are shown on the Neutrik website for each new powerCON cable connector. The new Neutrik powerCON blue/grey and speakON 2- and 4-pole connectors are available for ordering now.
The entire range of new XX series connectors is:
powerCON blue/grey:
NAC3FXXA-W-S (power input, blue color, for cable OD 6-12 mm)
NAC3FXXA-W-L (power input, blue color, for cable OD 10-16 mm)
NAC3FXXB-W-S (power output, grey color, for cable OD 6-12 mm)
NAC3FXXB-W-L (power output, grey color, for cable OD 10-16 mm)
speakON:
NL2FXX-W-S (2-pole, brown color, for cable OD 6-12 mm)
NL4FXX-W-S (4-pole, green color, for cable OD 6-12 mm)
NL4FXX-W-L (4-pole, green color, for cable OD 10-16 mm)