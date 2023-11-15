Neutrik Launches silentPLUG Stardust Edition Connector

Charlotte, NC (November 15, 2023)—Neutrik’s silentPLUG has been around for decades, used by audio pros, guitarists, bassists and others who need noiseless instrument connections. Now the silentPLUG is being offered for the first time without its trademark red highlights, with the introduction of the silentPLUG Stardust Edition. Sporting a stardust black appearance, it offers users an alternative look while including recent silentPLUG features such as a two-compound, slip-proof housing, reduced weight and more.

Since its introduction, the Neutrik silentPLUG has prevented pops, rattling, and squealing noises when plugging and unplugging instruments. With the inclusion of a new carbon graphene compound on the middle section of the plug’s housing, the new silentPLUG Stardust Edition offers instrumentalists an alternative look with its stardust black center as opposed to the red color of the standard NP2XX-Silent. The carbon graphene compound contributes to a lower CO2 footprint compared to traditional metal diecast alternatives, aligning with Neutrik’s commitment to sustainability.

All silentPLUGs operate via a spring-loaded, retracting ring on the plug finger that connects to an internal reed switch. When the ring is in its forward position, with no instrument plugged in, the reed switch shorts the tip and sleeve contacts. In this mode, no signal passes, therefore avoiding the pops, hum, squeals, and other noises typically associated with plugging in an instrument. Once the plug is nearly completely inserted into the instrument’s jack, the silentPLUG ring begins to retract, becoming fully retracted as the plug seats into the jack. At that point, the reed switch un-shorts the tip and sleeve contacts, allowing signal to pass normally.

The silentPLUG Stardust Edition is available for ordering now as part number NP2XX-Silent-0.