Confetti Launches New London Campus

London, UK (January 25, 2024)—Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies has opened a new campus in London that features a Dolby Atmos room equipped with SSL’s new TriniTy solution and PMC monitors.

The new campus, in the Whitechapel district of East London, launched in 2023 and aims to replicate the success of Confetti’s Nottingham facilities. The institute offers vocationally focused degrees in performance, production and business for the music and live events industries, and emerging technologies such as esports, virtual production and content creation.

“At Confetti, we aim to equip students with the expertise they need to find work and succeed,” says Joe Duckhouse, chief technology officer for Confetti Media Group. “Understanding how to mix music in Dolby Atmos is an important skill for all audio engineers and this is why we have invested heavily in our new Dolby Atmos studio. Allowing students access to the best and latest equipment will give them a head start when they enter the job market.”

SSL’s new TriniTy solution combines SSL’s Duality Fuse SuperAnalogue console and DAW controller with the company’s System T for Music. The TriniTy solution was conceived as a direct result of discussions with Confetti’s technical team. The room is also equipped with a 9.1.4 PMC system comprising PMC6-2, Ci65 and Ci45 speakers with PMC8-2 subs. Cabling was supplied by VDC and includes the world’s largest deployment of Van Damme Purple Patch audio patch bay.

The Dolby Atmos room’s core design was carried out by Confetti’s team in conjunction with acoustic specialists White Mark and installation specialists Langdale Technical Consulting.

“Immersive creative technologies are becoming increasingly important to many sectors of the entertainment industry,” Duckhouse says. “Within the next five years, immersive audio sound systems will be commonplace in cars, creating the ideal setting for people to listen to Atmos music in a calibrated environment. In addition, more venues will be working immersively, and we are already seeing cutting-edge work around virtual production and artificial reality where immersive audio will play a key role.”

The new 35,000-sq.-ft. campus includes a 600-capacity multipurpose venue for hosting live music, entertainment and esports. The building also incorporates specialist music recording studios, rehearsal and live rooms, broadcast facilities, virtual production stages and teaching spaces.