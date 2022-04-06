Neutrik powerCON TRUE1 TOP L Connectors, Tools Debut

Charlotte, NC (April 6, 2022)—Neutrik has introduced its new series of powerCON TRUE1 TOP L input and output cable connectors.

Distinguished by their “L” suffix, the new connectors accept cable outer diameters of 10 – 16 mm (0.39 – 0.63”), as they are intended for use with SOOW 12/3, SJOOW12/3 and H07RN-F3G2.5 cables. A patent-pending cable entry meet standards requirements for preventing disassembly by hand. As a result, the connectors are certified to EN 60320-1, IEC 60320-1, and UL 60320-1 when applied to appropriate cables (SOOW 12/3, SJOOW 12/3, H07RN-F3G2.5). This allows mains cables to be assembled in accordance with UL 817, CSA C22.2 No. 21, and EN IEC 60799.

The NAC3FX-W-TOP-L connector injects power into a device or a coupled cable, while the NAC3MX-W-TOP-L receives power. As with the standard NAC3FX-W-TOP and NAC3MX-W-TOP, these new L connectors are rated to 20 A (16 A in Europe) and 250 V AC. They are IP 65 rated in the mated condition and built from UL 94 V-0 and UL F1-rated UV resistant materials. Additionally, Neutrik Americas has introduced new HTLACA and HTLACB assembly tools for use with these connectors.

The NAC3FX-W-TOP-L and NAC3MX-W-TOP-L can be mated to all the same chassis and cable connectors as the standard NAC3FX-W-TOP and NAC3MX-W-TOP.

The latched, twist-locking, single-phase AC power connectors offer weather resistance, including UV light resistance, and can be used for applications like first runs from power distros to daisy-chained devices as well as for various applications where junior service cable may be deemed too lightweight. The connectors can be used with SJ* cables as well.

Neutrik Americas is accepting orders for NAC3FX-W-TOP-L and NAC3MX-W-TOP-L now with availability estimated in Q2 2022.