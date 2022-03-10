Neutrik FiberFox Fiber Optic Connection System Announced

Charlotte, NC (March 10, 2022)—Neutrik Americas has introduced its new FiberFox Fiber Optic Connection System. Designed to meet the requirements of MIL-DTL-83526 Military Specifications, the system is intended to help provide fiber optic connectivity in harsh environments.

FiberFox expanded beam fiber optic connectors utilize a lens to expand and align the light emitting from an optical fiber. The aligned light beam is transmitted through an air gap to a mating connector, where the light is collected and focused by a second lens into a second optical fiber to complete the connection. With 50/125 multimode fiber, the expanded and aligned light beam has an active area that is said to be approximately 3,600 times larger than a typical 50 µm multimode fiber core. That results in increased percentage of available transmission power.

The system incorporates both 2- and 4-channel heavy-duty connectors that are IP68 waterproof certified up to a depth of 6m (19 feet, 8 inches) both mated and unmated—without a protective cap. The connectors can reportedly withstand 10,000 mating cycles without maintenance, and no special cleaning or measurement tools are required. The 2-channel connectors are compatible with 4-channel FiberFox configurations and the 4-channel FiberFox connectors are compatible with the 2-channel FiberFox system. Additionally, both the 2-channel and 4-channel connectors are compatible with all MIL-DTL-83526 systems.

Another part of the system is the FiberFox briDge. Capable of both front- and rear-mounting, the connectors facilitate patching with common LC patch cords. An LC cable can connect directly into the back of the briDge chassis connector. The FiberFox briDge chassis connector fits into the typical Neutrik D-shape cutout.

Neutrik Americas is now accepting quotes for fulfillment in Q2, 2022.