Mixing Night Audio’s LOLComp Plug-In Debuts

New York, NY (August 14, 2023)—Mixing Night Audio has introduced its second plug-in, LOLComp, which is intended to provide compression and tone shaping in a simple way.

The main interface hosts five diﬀerent compression chains created by company founder, engineer Ken Lewis, who has worked with the likes of BTS, Alicia Keys, Drake, Bruno Mars and others, racking up 114 RIAA Gold/Platinum certifications in the process.

Accordingly, the Smiley Chain is a vocal chain, while Panda Chain is said to help low-end elements rumble and sit in the mix. Punch Chain’s slower attack is intended to help drums and transient elements cut through with power and control. The Peacock Chain provides sparkle, and the Dragon Chain starts with musical saturation and pushes further to taste.

LOLComp comes with 100 presets derived from Lewis’s mix sessions, and named for how he used them. Other offerings in the plug-in include LMAO, a tone shaper that can be routed pre or post LOL compression; LEVITATE, which tilts audio thinner or heavier; MASH, a finishing limiter; and more. A Filter section narrows audio while the Mix knob determines overall eﬀect.

LOLComp is currently available for $149 at the company’s website.