oeksound Launches Soothe3 Plug-In, Rebuilt from the Ground Up

Finland (May 20, 2026)—After a decade, it’s safe to say that oeksound’s Soothe plug-in is the company’s calling card. The dynamic resonance suppressor has resulted in Soothe2 and a version for live sound use—the appropriately named Soothe Live. The plug-in’s latest studio iteration, Soothe3, sports a newly rebuilt algorithm as well as a low latency mode, multichannel support, and more advanced controls.

Rebuilding the algorithm from the ground up is a radical step, but one that the company says it needed to take. According to Aleksi Taipale, the product lead for Soothe3, “the DSP algorithm has been redesigned and is now significantly more transparent in everyday use. This makes speedier use safer, so that users can get to the more musical side of their work faster without having to spend too much time tweaking Soothe.”

As for those new features, the low-latency mode allows users to use Soothe in tracking to give the artist more polished sounds to monitor, or in live mixing. Meanwhile, the new multichannel functions bring the plug-in’s use into immersive formats, as it supports up to 9.1.6 setups.

While new features are always interesting, the revised plug-in also builds upon some existing offerings, such as the new detail parameter, which combines the sharpness and detail parameters from Soothe2 into a single control. Another familiar feature—the hide-able side panel—still offers its existing stereo controls, but adds new tilt and max cut parameters as well.

The Soft and hard modes that were first introduced in Soothe2, are said to now be more pronounced—Soft Mode is almost completely level-independent and appropriate for dealing with resonances, while Hard Mode is the opposite, with a more compressor-like behavior.

Soothe3 runs $259; an upgrade from Soothe2 is $55.