Antares Launches Metamorph AI Voice Transformer Plug-In

Santa Cruz, CA (November 7, 2025)—Antares’ latest offering, Metamorph, is an AI vocal transformation plug-in that lets users radically change vocals via 12 voice models.

The software is not cloud-based, so users can apply it without needing to be connected to the internet; Metamorph operates entirely offline within a user’s DAW. Along with Metamorph’s 12 voice models, the plug-in also features a half-dozen voices from Voice-Swap, an online AI vocal transformation platform.

Antares suggests the plug-in can be used to layer backing vocals or generate entirely new lead performances, but perhaps anticipating concerns from the music-making community, the company’s announcement took pains to contextualize Metamorph’s possible uses.

“Metamorph isn’t about replacing the human voice,” said Antares CEO Jeff Wright in the announcement. “It’s about expanding what’s possible when human creativity meets responsible AI. We’ve built this technology with artists at the center, ensuring every voice model is ethically sourced and every transformation preserves the soul that only human creators can bring to music.” Accordingly, the company says it created the 12 voices through “ethically-sourced training data, ensuring that all voice models are created with proper authorization and compensation.”

Metamorph is available through its AutoTune Unlimited subscription plan, or as a perpetual license purchase at an introductory price of $100.