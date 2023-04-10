oeksound’s Soothe Live Plug-In Comes to Avid S6L

oeksound's live mixing offering, Soothe Live, which adapts its Soothe and Soothe2 to the live environment, is now available for exclusive use on the Avid Venue S6L and HDX platforms

Burlington, MA (April 10, 2023)—Plug-in manufacturer oeksound’s live mixing offering, Soothe Live, which adapts the technology behind its recording-oriented Soothe and Soothe2 to the live environment, is now available for exclusive use on the Avid Venue S6L and HDX platforms.

Intended to address common live mixing challenges such as overly bright instruments, proximity effect in vocals, muddiness and instrument bleed, the plug-in can be used to help remove extreme harshness, unwanted resonances and sibilance, bleed from instruments and achieve tonal balance across the frequency spectrum, reducing unwanted frequencies in real-time.

According to Olli Erik Keskinen, oeksound’s founder, “Turning it into a live plug-in has always been our goal, and we’re thrilled that our vision has come to fruition with the Avid VENUE | S6L platform as its host.”

The plug-in was rearchitected to suit the S6L live sound environment with a user interface optimized for the S6L system. It can also be used in the Pro Tools environment with an HDX card. Equipped with low latency of 0.66 ms (roundtrip latency of 0.99 ms) and touchscreen usability, its parameters have been designed specifically for live mixing and are mapped to favor standard settings and common use cases. Sound engineers can interact with it in a way that best fits their workflows, using knobs on the control surface, a mouse or the touch screen.

Avid is offering all Avid Venue | S6L owners on a current support contract a free one-year authorization of Soothe Live and will be extending this offer to new S6L users in 2023.