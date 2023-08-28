Avid Expands S6L Live Desk Routing with 7.2 Update

Burlington, MA (August 28, 2023)—Avid has released its latest software update for the S6L live mixing console, expanding the desk’s routing and patching capabilities. With the Venue 7.2 software update, users can now patch any input source from anywhere on the S6L platform or connected network to any input channel, with fully Automatic Delay Compensation.

Routing capabilities now include input channels that can be routed directly from six different pickoff points. Top of channel allows users to get the signal at the raw source, straight from the analog mic pre. Meanwhile, the True Gain pickoff point provides consistent gain structure for engineers when sharing the mic pre across multiple systems, regardless of their role in setup. In IO sharing scenarios without ownership of the analog mic pre, the True Gain pickoff provides real-time compensation for analog gain stage changes. There’s also Pre-EQ, Insert Return, Pre-Fader Post-Mute and Post Fader, each of which allow users to choose which level of processing is applied for the duplicated input.

Users can also access any physical source on the S6L platform, such as stage and local inputs, and sources from any MADI-192 or Milan-192 option card.

“The routing flexibility offered in the latest Venue software update is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in patching, making the S6L the obvious mixing console choice in live sound,” said Francois Quereuil, vice president, Product Management for Audio and Music Solutions at Avid. “With nearly endless input options, S6L users can now craft signal flow in new and innovative ways. We’re excited to see what our creative customers will produce with these enhancements.”

The Avid Venue 7.2 software update for the S6L is now available.