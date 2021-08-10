PreSonus Revelator io24 USB-C Interface Debuts

PreSonus has launched its new Revelator io24 USB-C audio interface, designed for both recording and streaming.

Baton Rouge, LA (August 10, 2021)—PreSonus has launched its new Revelator io24 USB-C audio interface, designed for both recording and streaming.

The unit is built around high-headroom mic preamps, a two-channel loopback mixer, and extensive processing with the aim of providing professional-sounding results for streaming, podcasting and music production.

The Revelator io24 sports a pair of analog mic/instrument/line inputs with PreSonus’ XMAX-L microphone preamps which can be stereo linked, as well as two balanced 1/4-inch line outputs, a headphone output, professional metering, and zero-latency monitoring. Users can record up to 24-bit, 96 kHz audio to the included Studio One Artist or other recording and production software.

The Revelator io24’s loopback mixer allows users to add backing tracks to live stream performances or conference in a Zoom caller to a podcast. With two dedicated stereo channels for loopback audio on macOS or Windows, users can simultaneously mix and record the audio from two different applications, along with the two analog input channels.

Each input channel can be processed using PreSonus’ Fat Channel DSP, which provides a high-pass filter, 4-band parametric EQ, compressor, gate and limiter. Effects include detuner, vocoder, ring modulator, filters and delay, while a dedicated reverb bus is also available.

Revelator io24 locally stores two presets per channel, and eight more factory presets can be loaded from PreSonus’ Universal Control software. Revelator io24 comes with Studio One Artist and Studio Magic Suite, which includes Ableton Live Lite, various virtual instruments and effects plug-ins, and more. The interface is currently available for $179.95.