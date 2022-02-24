PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic, io44 Audio Interface Debut

PreSonus has expanded its Revelator line with the introduction of its new Revelator Dynamic USB vocal microphone and Revelator io44 audio interface.

Baton Rouge, LA (February 24, 2022)—PreSonus has introduced its new Revelator Dynamic USB vocal microphone and Revelator io44 audio interface.

The Revelator Dynamic utilizes the same custom-built, dynamic microphone capsule found in the PD-70 broadcast microphone, and additionally offers presets intended to aid recording, live streaming, and podcasting.

Meanwhile, the Revelator io44 is a compact, four-in/two-out audio interface that is bus-powered via its USB-C compatible jack. The unit is intended for mobile recording as well streaming, and features a combo mic/instrument input with a XMAX-L mic preamp, as well as a ⅛-inch line-level stereo input for DJ mixers and mobile devices. A ⅛-inch stereo headphone output works with regular headphones and TRRS gaming headsets (mic in, stereo out). Balanced ¼-inch stereo main outputs are provided to connect to professional studio monitors.

Revelator-series USB microphones and audio interfaces provide onboard signal processing, with the same Fat Channel EQ, compressor, gate, and limiter algorithms found in PreSonus’ StudioLive Series III mixers, plus reverb and voice effects like delay, vocoder, and more. Additional presets emulate concert halls, AM radio, robotic voices, and more. PreSonus’ UC Surface software for macOS and Windows provides access to the processor settings, allowing users to create their own unique sound and save them as presets for instant access.

Each Revelator comes with PreSonus’ Studio One Artist production and recording software for macOS and Windows. The Studio Magic software suite is also included with various effects, instruments, sounds and more. The Revelator Dynamic USB microphone also includes an extendable desktop mic stand.

The Dynamic USB microphone and io44 USB audio interface are available immediately at street prices of $199.95 and $179.95 U.S., respectively.