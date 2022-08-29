Pro Tools Adds ARA 2 Melodyne Integration

Avid has announced that ARA 2 support of Celemony’s Melodyne will be included in the next Pro Tools software update.

New York, NY (August 29, 2022)—Avid has announced that ARA 2 support of Celemony’s Melodyne will be included in the next Pro Tools software update. Celemony Melodyne allows users to alter pitch, vibrato, volume, sibilants, note length, and timing, aiding in vocal tuning, creating harmonies, re-voicing instruments, fixing rhythm timing, and more.

While the company reports that while numerous new features, workflows and enhancements will appear in the update, integration between Pro Tools and the Melodyne pitch and time solution has been one of the most requested features. With its addition, users will soon enable users to manipulate pitch and time without having to roundtrip audio out to a plug-in and back into Pro Tools.

Melodyne can be applied to entire tracks at once or simply used in a clip-by-clip manner.The Melodyne user interface will appear docked in the Pro Tools Edit window, and new commands have been added to the Track and Clip menus along with respective contextual menus.

Included in the next Pro Tools software update, ARA 2 Melodyne integration will be available for all Pro Tools customers on an active subscription or perpetual license with a current Software Updates + Support Plan.