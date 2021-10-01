Product of the Week: SSL Fusion Plug-ins

Solid State Logic has unveiled two new premium plug-ins: Fusion Vintage Drive and Fusion Stereo Image, both modeled on SSL’s Fusion hardware processor.

Solid State Logic has unveiled two new premium plug-ins: Fusion Vintage Drive and Fusion Stereo Image. Both plug-ins were meticulously modeled on SSL’s Fusion hardware processor and mark the introduction of the company’s new plug-in development program, which features scheduled monthly releases of premium production tools.

As its name implies, Vintage Drive is modeled after the Vintage Drive section of the SSL Fusion processor, enabling DAW users to take advantage of its nonlinear saturation characteristics.

The Density and Drive controls on the plug-in interact to produce harmonics, soft-clipping and natural compression that is reminiscent of pushing an analog console into its tonal “sweet spot,” and can be used lightly for subtle thickening saturation or driven hard for more extreme distortion.

Stereo Image is also modeled on the same hardware unit. The Width and Space controls allow users to access a digital version of the Fusion’s mid-side circuit directly in their DAW for detailed spatial manipulation of the stereo field.

SSL Fusion standalone perpetual licenses are priced at $199 (€159, £139) and will be available at a 25 percent discount for early adopters (first 30 days from launch). They are also available as part of the SSL Complete Subscription Bundle at $14.99 per month.

Additional Fusion plug-ins that will be released in the coming months include Violet EQ, HF Compressor and Transformer.

All of these plug-ins are compatible with major DAWs and computer operating systems, and support VST2, VST3, AAX and AU plug-in format

