PSPaudioware PSP 285 — Product of the Week

PSP 285, the sequel to PSPaudioware’s PSP 84 and PSP 85 plug-ins, isn't just another delay plug—here's why.

You might be thinking “Ho hum, another delay plug-in,” but PSP 285, the sequel to PSPaudioware’s PSP 84 and PSP 85 plug-ins, is significantly more than that. You can modify its generous delay time (up to 10 seconds) with modulation, filters, reverb, gating, ducking, overdrive, an envelope follower, stereo or M/S routing and more. This plug-in can do everything from bread-and-butter delay to complex rhythmic effects to “out there” sound design.

Featuring a semi-modular architecture, the left side of the GUI features Delay Left and Delay Right sections, each featuring Main Time and Pre (delay) Time settings, along with Pan, Gain, Feedback and Feedback Pan controls. When you switch the plug-in into M/S mode, the left controls become the Mid and Right the Side.

Tucked between is the Control module, which allows you to change the sample rate of the delay line, which changes the pitch and speed of the delayed audio. You can also adjust the depth of the sample rate modulation.

The following module is the LFO and ENV section, where you can add modulation. Set the LFO or Envelope Follower to Hertz, synced-to-tempo or synced-to-tempo-but-not-song-position. You can choose from six LFO waveforms and adjust the Speed and Sensitivity.

After that comes the Filter module, which offers two filter circuits. For Filter 1, you can pick from 17 filter shapes, adjust their cutoff frequency, set the Frequency Modulation Depth and Resonance, add harmonic overdrive and even switch between different routing schemes. For Filter 2, you get 12 filter types, a Frequency knob, and the ability to change its location in the signal chain.

The Dynamics module contains Gate and Ducker modules. The Gate offers Threshold and Speed knobs, and the Ducker provides Threshold and (opening) Speed.

The Mixer module offers meters for input and output as well as Input and Output gain and a Mix knob.

The module on the far right of the GUI is for the plug-in’s independent reverb processor. You can dial in algorithms for Plate, Spring, Room, Chamber, Hall and Ambience reverb. What’s more, the reverb can be inserted at one of three different points in the signal chain.

PSP 285 comes with a massive set of useful presets, including those from the PSP 84 and PSP 85 plug-ins, designer presets and many others. They’re well-categorized, so it’s easy to find what you’re looking for.

PSP is offering this plug-in at an introductory price of $99 until January 14th, after which it will rise to its regular price of $149. Find out more at the PSP Audioware site.