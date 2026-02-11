QSC CB10 Loudspeaker — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (February 11, 2026)—In early January, QSC introduced the CB10 Compact Battery-Powered Loudspeaker System, featuring a 10-inch low-frequency driver and a 1-inch HF compression driver, with the ability to operate for as long as 12 hours on battery power. The CB10 recently won a Mix Best of Show award for NAMM 2026.

The CB10 can be deployed using a standard pole mount, or it can be floor-mounted at 0 or 30 degrees. Frequency response is stated as 51 Hz to 18 kHz (-6 dB down), with a coverage angle of 90 x 90 degrees.

An integrated 3-channel mixer allows the user to mix two mono inputs with a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth channel or audio input from the rear-panel 3.5mm TRS jack. Onboard amplification is Class-D, 440 watts, boasting a maximum SPL of 127 dB (@ 1 meter).

Bluetooth is also used for the QSC Loudspeaker Control app (Apple and Android devices), which facilitates speaker management and enables remote control over parameters such as input channel gain, EQ, reverb, ducker and custom output routing, as well as loudspeaker firmware updates. Distributed P.A. applications are possible using (up to) 200 milliseconds of delay, allowing the CB10 to be time-aligned to a main P.A. system.

Rear-panel input is microphone- or line-level using combo jacks for Channels A and B, and 3.5mm TRS or Bluetooth for Channel C. Gain controls are provided for all three channels. Channels A and B feature input Contour DSP presets for Vocal, Speech, Speech (Ducker), Dance, Default, or a Custom curve that can be created using the app.

A balanced XLR output can be used as an analog pass-through that, by default, outputs a mix of the A+B+C Bluetooth inputs. It also can be customized to output Source A only, Source B only, or A+B+C without Bluetooth.

Battery power is provided by a rechargeable Lithium-ION pack (22.2 V, 4400 mAh, 97 W, included) with a life up to 12 hours and a charge time of approximately four hours. The battery is removable and can be swapped out by the user if needed.

The CB10 can also be powered using an onboard universal power supply accommodating 100 to 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz via a locking IEC power connector.

The CB10 weighs 26.9 pounds and measures 18.3 x 12.3 x 11.3 (inches). The cabinet is constructed from polypropylene with a front grille of 18-gauge steel, and it has a carry handle on the top.

The CB10 is backed by a six-year warranty, with a one-year warranty on the battery. MSRP is $799.99.