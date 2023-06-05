QSC L Class Loudspeakers – A Mix Product of the Week

Consisting of three new models, the L Class from QSC is the company’s next generation of intelligent active loudspeakers.

New York, NY (June 6, 2023)—Consisting of three new models, the L Class from QSC is the company’s next generation of intelligent active loudspeakers intended for use in a variety of applications, ranging from portable setups to networked fixed installations.

The L Class features several innovations for easy setup and system optimization. QSC RapidDeploy rigging allows single-operator deployment of flown, ground-stacked or pole-mount systems with short, medium and long-throw splay options.

QSC AWARE (Automatic Wireless Array Recognition) technology uses internal accelerometers and IR communication links within each speaker to detect other cabinets above or below the speaker in the array, and to detect the down-tilt angle of the speaker. Once this information has been determined, the system is then able to calculate the necessary HF shading and band-limiting required to optimize array performance. This “Ar-Q” Array Equalization can be applied using either the UI on the rear panel of the cabinet, or by using the QSC SysNav app running under iOS or Windows.

Full-range cabinets incorporate QSC LEAF (Length-Equalized Acoustic Flares) waveguides which provide uniform coverage and exceptional throw, allowing consistent high-frequency reproduction in larger venues with distant audience seating. LEAF waveguides also facilitate lower crossover frequencies than traditional waveguides, yielding increased articulation and detail in the upper-mid and high-frequency spectrum.

The three models in the L Class are the LA108 and LA112 full-range loudspeakers, and LS118 subwoofer. The LA108 and LA112 are two-way active line array elements. The LA108 features an 8-inch LF driver and a 1.75-inch HF compression driver powered by Class D amplification with 1000 watts for the LF section and 300 watts for the HF section. Frequency response is stated as 57 Hz to 20 kHz, and nominal coverage is 100 x 15 degrees (horizontal x vertical).

The LA112 features a 12-inch LF driver and a 1.75-inch HF compression driver powered by Class D amplification with 1600 watts for the LF section and 800 watts for the HF section. Frequency response is stated as 53 Hz to 20 kHz, and nominal coverage is 90 x 15 degrees.

The LS118 is a direct-radiating active subwoofer with a single 18-inch LF driver capable of delivering SPL up to 136 dB (@ 1 meter). It can be deployed in omnidirectional or cardioid patterns (minimum two units required for cardioid). Class D amplification for the LS118 is 3600 watts, and frequency response is stated as 35 Hz to 11 Hz.

Audio connections for L Class loudspeakers include XLR-F (analog in) and XLR-M (analog thru), two RJ45 EtherCON (for Dante and QSC SysNav in/thru), and PowerCON TRUE1 (AC power input with loop through).

LA108 and LA112 cabinets are constructed from impact-resistant ABS, while the LS118 cabinet is made of 15mm birch plywood.

More info here.