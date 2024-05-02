Lake LMX Series System Processor Launched

The Lab Gruppen Lake LMX Series, a next-generation edition of the long-running Lake digital audio system processor, has been launched.

Gothenburg, Sweden, (May 1, 2024)—The Lab Gruppen Lake LMX Series, a next-generation edition of the long-running Lake digital audio system processor, has been launched with the arrival of the LMX48 and LMX88.

The LMX 48 provides a 4 x 8 analog I/O and 4 × 8 AES3 digital I/O, while the LMX 88 provides an 8 x 8 analog I/O and 8 × 8 AES3 digital I/O. Both units provide 8 × 8 Dante networked I/O and two interfaces of AES50 where up to 24 channels from the up to 96 AES50 channels can be selected and used as inputs or outputs. The 16 input routers have four fully user-programmable priorities for redundant input operation

The processors offer a number of new features such as scene presets for console switching, helping streamline workflow by allowing users to adapt to different setups and environments. They also feature enhanced Input/Output capabilities, providing flexibility and connectivity options when users need to integrate with complex audio systems.

The LMX Series has individual Asynchronous Sample Rate Converters (ASRCs) on every digital input, helping eliminate jitter and distortion. The LMX Series also sports two redundant power supplies with independent locking IEC mains inlets for secure power connections.

The Mesa modules provide system control and customization capabilities via comprehensive control options; meanwhile, the Contour modules aid tailoring audio with dedicated presets to optimize loudspeaker performance.