DHD Announces XS3 Core Audio Processor

Leipzig, Germany (July 31, 2023)—DHD Audio has added to its modular range of audio studio equipment and systems with the introduction of its new XS3 core audio processor, which supports up to 20 stereo faders on DHD audio mixing consoles.

Within every DHD system, cores process all the audio and connect control surfaces, while also performing input/output routing and interfacing with the outside world. IP audio feeds as well as IP-connected remote device control can be closely integrated. Automated workflows and product virtualization are also supported. The XS3 will form the basis for the reintroduction of complete mixer bundles for the SX2, DX2, and TX2 models, with planned delivery at the end of Q4 2023.

Occupying 1U of rack space, the XS3 is designed to allow enable configuration via an integral setup assistant tool that allows a system supervisor to choose between default settings with a choice of assignable-button functions and display layouts. More advanced settings can be selected using DHD’s Toolbox configuration software which can be activated via an optional license.

The XS3 Core Audio Processor includes 11 predefined busses comprising two PGM, two auxiliary, six CF (N-1) and one PFL, and also sport an IPx slot for Dante or AES67 interface. There are eight APC ports for control surface and I/O modules, a 16 x 16 USB audio interface, a MADI SFP port, and Dante 4 x 4 channels on a separate network port. Also, a 16 x 16 channel AES67 interface can be activated via an optional license. Each bundle comes complete with a power supply and cabling.