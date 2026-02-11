RF Venue 4 ZONE-Network Debuts

Walpole, MA (February 11, 2026)—RF Venue has launched 4 ZONE-Network, an advanced version of its 4 ZONE active antenna combiner that adds full network control, eliminating the need for front panel operation.

Using 4 ZONE-Network, AV and RF technicians can manage multi-zone wireless microphone coverage remotely using a standard web browser, aiding deployment in large venues, conference centers, schools or houses of worship where microphone systems are used.

The 4 ZONE-Network integrates a built-in browser-based interface that allows users to make configuration changes from a PC, tablet or phone. The remote-control capabilities include zone management, turning antennas on or off across up to four independent zones. Additionally, RF performance optimization by way of remote attenuation adjustment and remote toggling of 12 VDC power to active antennas and inline amplifiers is available on a per-channel basis. The unit can also store and recall presets for repeatable setups and faster changeovers.

“For many venues, wireless coverage isn’t as simple as managing a single stage area,” said Chris Regan, chief innovation officer at RF Venue. “Our original 4 ZONE introduced the market to simple, plug-and-play Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). Now with the new 4 ZONE-Network, we’ve added the number one requested feature—the ability for users to monitor system status and make adjustments from wherever they are, even mid-event.”

The 4 ZONE-Network builds on the architecture of the original 4 ZONE multi-zone antenna combiner (which remains available). The single-rack-space unit is brand-agnostic, working with any wireless microphone system. It is also compatible with RF Venue’s full antenna lineup and the OPTIX2-S3 RF over Fiber product.

The 4 ZONE-Network is shipping and is priced at $1,399 (USD); it can also be purchased in a bundle with four RF Venue Diversity Architectural antennas for $3,199.