Royer Labs dBooster2 Lifter/DI Debuts

Burbank, CA (February 10, 2025)—Royer Labs has launched its new dBooster2 Dual-channel mic lifter and DI.

Offering two channel operation, either channel can double as a clean DI for electric guitars and bass or any unbalanced mono or stereo input.The dBooster2 adds ¼-inch audio inputs with the same high fidelity as its Lo-Z inputs. The unit’s Hi-Z inputs can be switched between 0 dB and +8 dB of gain, and the two channels are completely independent from one another, so for instance, one could be used for a guitar and the other for a vocal mic. Royer Labs states that the dBooster2’s Class A input stages offer low noise.

The unit lets users choose between more than doubling the mic’s original input signal to quadrupling it. When using the DI inputs, users can select 0 dB (unity) gain, or switch to 8 dB of gain if more level is required. In mic mode, the 20 dB setting quadruples the input signal, providing boost for recording softer instruments and vocalists. For higher volume sources, users can switch to the 12 dB setting to keep from overloading the preamp or digital interface.

The Royer Labs dBooster2 Dual Channel Audio Lifter and DI is available now.