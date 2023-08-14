Your browser is out-of-date!

Royer Labs FlexBar Dual Mic Utility Bar Launched

Royer Labs has unveiled its new FlexBar Dual Microphone Utility Bar, a microphone positioning tool.

By Mix Staff

Royer Labs FlexBar Dual Mic Utility Bar
Royer Labs FlexBar Dual Mic Utility Bar

Burbank, CA (August 14, 2023)—Royer Labs has unveiled its new FlexBar Dual Microphone Utility Bar, a microphone positioning tool designed to hold two mics in a variety of configurations. The bar can be used for traditional stereo bar positioning as well as other methods, making use of its lockable L-shaped arms.

For instance, a two-mic setup for miking acoustic guitar and vocal, or miking the top and bottom of a snare drum with a single microphone stand can be handled with the new FlexBar, but it can also deal with standard stereo bar applications such as head-to-head stereo Blumlein configuration, standard spaced pair, ORTF and so on. Its etched gradient markings allow for repeatable mic setups.

The FlexBar is made of aerospace-grade aluminum and utilizes a non-reflective black finish. Since it was designed in a Royer Labs/Triad-Orbit partnership, it can be used with all Triad-Orbit accessories.

John Jennings, Royer Labs’ vice president of Sales and Marketing, noted, “Rick Perrotta [President of Royer Labs] and Triad-Orbit put their heads together on this unique mic mount system and it turned out to be even more versatile than we had originally planned. There’s a lot of functionality and versatility in the FlexBar.”

The Royer Labs FlexBar Dual Microphone Utility Bar is available for $199.00.

