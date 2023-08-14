Royer Labs FlexBar Dual Mic Utility Bar Launched

Burbank, CA (August 14, 2023)—Royer Labs has unveiled its new FlexBar Dual Microphone Utility Bar, a microphone positioning tool designed to hold two mics in a variety of configurations. The bar can be used for traditional stereo bar positioning as well as other methods, making use of its lockable L-shaped arms.

For instance, a two-mic setup for miking acoustic guitar and vocal, or miking the top and bottom of a snare drum with a single microphone stand can be handled with the new FlexBar, but it can also deal with standard stereo bar applications such as head-to-head stereo Blumlein configuration, standard spaced pair, ORTF and so on. Its etched gradient markings allow for repeatable mic setups.

The FlexBar is made of aerospace-grade aluminum and utilizes a non-reflective black finish. Since it was designed in a Royer Labs/Triad-Orbit partnership, it can be used with all Triad-Orbit accessories.

John Jennings, Royer Labs’ vice president of Sales and Marketing, noted, “Rick Perrotta [President of Royer Labs] and Triad-Orbit put their heads together on this unique mic mount system and it turned out to be even more versatile than we had originally planned. There’s a lot of functionality and versatility in the FlexBar.”

The Royer Labs FlexBar Dual Microphone Utility Bar is available for $199.00.