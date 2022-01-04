Royer Labs dBooster2 Signal Booster/DI Debuts

Royer kicks off the new year with the arrival of the dBooster2, a two-channel, combination signal booster and DI.

Burbank, CA (January 4, 2022) — Royer Labs has unveiled its second generation in-line signal booster, the dBooster2. Designed as a phantom-powered signal booster and impedance buffer for both ribbon and dynamic microphones, it also provides independent 2-channel functionality and doubles as a DI.

When used as a signal booster, both channels of the dBooster2 increase the level of passive low-output ribbon and dynamic microphones. Each channel offers two levels of clean gain boost: 12 dB or 20 dB in Mic Mode, selectable by a front panel switch. The dBooster2’s Class A input presents a high source impedance to microphones in an effort to minimize loading (damping) and improve headroom.

When used as a DI for unbalanced guitar level sources, the unit provides either 0 dB or 8 dB of gain, selectable from the front panel switch. The single-ended high impedance (230 K-Ohm) DI input maintains headroom and gain regardless of load.

According to Royer, the dBooster2 is safe for use with all ribbon microphones, protecting the ribbons from phantom power hits while reportedly providing increased headroom at the preamp and providing electrical isolation. Each channel operates independently and is electrically isolated from the other. The unit is also said to be able to drive mic splitters and vintage-style preamps without loss of gain or increased distortion.

The Royer Labs dBooster2 In-Line Signal Booster runs $299.00 and ships this month.