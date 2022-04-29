Shure KSM11 Wireless Vocal Microphone Capsule — Product of the Week

Shure has unveiled the KSM11, a new premium condenser microphone capsule for use with its top-shelf wireless systems.

Chicago, IL (April 29, 2022)—Shure has unveiled the KSM11, a new premium condenser microphone capsule designed to produce natural, transparent, high-clarity sound reproduction without need for additional processing when used in applications including live performance/recording, broadcast, simulcast and live streaming.

Engineered to combine the full low end and clear midrange typically found in dynamic microphones along with the high-end detail characteristic of condenser microphones, the KSM11 provides a high level of off-axis rejection and shock isolation for reduced handling noise. A dent-resistant hardened steel grille includes three-stage pop filtering for reduced plosives. The KSM11 is reported to maintain clarity even when performers cup the mic in their hands.

The capsule employs a proprietary ¾-inch electret condenser capsule with a uniform cardioid polar pattern that reduces off-axis phase distortion. Specs include a frequency response of 50 to 20,000 Hz, 151 dB maximum SPL, 71.5 dB S/N ratio, 128.5 dB dynamic range, 22.5 dB self-noise (A-weighted), and 10 dBV clipping level. Specs are based on a power requirement of 5 VDC from any compatible Shure handheld wireless transmitter.

The capsule can be used with Shure Axient Digital, ULX-D, QLX-D and SLX-D digital wireless systems. It is available in black or nickel finishes and weighs in at 5.23 ounces, yielding a smaller and lighter footprint when compared to other wireless capsules.

MSRP for the KSM11 is $899. More info here.