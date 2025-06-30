Shure ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver — A Mix Product of the Week

Unveiled at InfoComm a couple weeks ago, the Shure ANX4 is a scalable multichannel wireless receiver that can receive Axient Digital or ULX-D transmitters.

New York, NY (June 30, 2025)—Unveiled at InfoComm a couple weeks ago, the Shure ANX4 is a scalable multichannel wireless receiver that can receive Axient Digital or ULX-D transmitters. Housed in a 1RU chassis, the ANX4 can operate 24 channels of ULX-D or 16 channels of Axient Digital and can receive from every transmitter that Shure has ever manufactured in the ULX-D and Axient Digital series.

The ANX4 does not ship with a preconfigured amount of active wireless channels. Instead, channel licenses are sold separately and are required for operation. Users can purchase channel licenses in single- or four-channel increments, allowing systems to be configured to meet specific needs and upgraded as budget permits. A user could, for example, start with a 4-channel system and add a 4-channel license later to yield an 8-channel system. Shure stresses that these are not rental- or subscription-based licenses; the user owns the licenses, and licenses are transferrable between hardware units of the same type.

System features are dependent on the activated mode and take full advantage of Shure Axient Digital or ULX-D technologies (the ANX4 does not support both systems simultaneously).

The ANX4 is available in AC- and DC-powered versions and has a tuning range of 174 MHz to 2 GHz(!). Two pairs of antenna inputs can each be tuned up to 72 MHz wide.

The high-channel-count receiver uses less space and reduces heat when compared to traditional systems, without compromising existing features. Connectivity includes Dante for audio output and four coaxial antenna inputs for streamlined configuration, with no need for additional antenna distribution gear.

Additional features include a 6.6-inch color front-panel display, support for all ULX-D and Axient Digital frequency bands, Dante/AES67 outputs, and a ¼-inch front-panel headphone connector for monitoring. As expected, the ANX4 also supports network control using Shure Wireless Workbench.

The ANX4 is expected to be available in Fall 2025.