Shure Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Shure Incorporated, which grew out of a company established in downtown Chicago in 1925 selling radio parts kits, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Niles, IL (February 12, 2025)—Shure Incorporated, which grew out of a company established in downtown Chicago in 1925 selling radio parts kits, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

In 1932, Shure became one of only a few U.S. microphone manufacturers with the introduction of the Model 33N, going on to introduce more than 50,000 different electronics products over its 100-year history, including its first phonograph cartridge, in 1937. Shure products, used by the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Elvis Presley, Nelson Mandela and The Beatles, are now sold in more than 120 countries, the company reports.

Some of Shure’s products have become staples in the pro audio industry, such as the SM58 microphone for vocal performances, and the SM7B vocal microphone, commonly used in the broadcast, recording and podcasting industries. Shure’s Unidyne Model 55, launched in 1939, the first single-element unidirectional microphone, was a popular choice for broadcast and live performance for its sound isolation and feedback reducing capabilities.

Shure introduced the first wireless microphone in 1953, the Vagabond 88, decades before wireless technology became more widely popular. The manufacturer developed its first UHF wireless system with user selectable frequencies in the 1990s before introducing a digital RF system in 2011. Shure launched the Axient digital wireless system in 2016, introducing features such as interference detection and avoidance, quadversity and advanced connectivity options.

In the world of installed sound, MXA910 ceiling array microphone brought more precise audio capture to conference rooms beginning in 2016, the company states, while IntelliMix Room

audio processing software, launched in 2020, offered audio conferencing optimization though its DSP algorithms.

Of its more recent products, Shure highlights the AONIC line of Bluetooth headphones, professional content creation gear like the MV88+ Video Kit and MV7+ Podcast Mic, and the Microflex Ecosystem, the company’s enterprise communication portfolio. Shure also recently launched ShureCloud, a cloud-based platform designed to streamline the management and monitoring of Shure products.

Shure maintains five global engineering centers dedicated to hardware and software product development in Niles, Ill., USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Suzhou, China; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Hyderabad, India.