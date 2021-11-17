Shure Joins Winnforum and 5G-MAG

Niles, IL (November 17, 2021)—Shure has joined WInnForum and 5G-MAG. WInnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum) focuses on standards and spectrum utilization in wireless communications systems, while 5G-MAG (5G Media Action Group) is an association bridging the media with Information and Communications Technology industries.

With WInnForum’s focus on advancing technologies to better utilize spectrum and develop wireless communications systems, Shure believes that getting involved with the organization will help develop new technologies that would allow wireless microphones to get access to “free” or “affordable” spectrum to satisfy the growing needs of the audio industry.

The organization’s membership includes equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users and regulators.

“Spectrum is an issue for many customers and we are looking at ways to help unlock additional spectrum for our industry in innovative ways,” said Prakash Moorut, Senior Director, Spectrum and Regulatory Affairs at Shure. “We’re committed to being the leading advocate for our industry in the wireless spectrum arena. It is important that we have long-term access to spectrum.”

Meanwhile, it has also connected with 5G-MAG, which influences standards and deployments while providing framework for collaboration for implementing 5G technology for media production and distribution. The cross-industry organization gathers stakeholders across the media and ICT sectors, including content and service providers, network operators, technology solution suppliers, equipment manufacturers, R&D organizations, regulators and policy makers.