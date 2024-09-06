Shure MV6 USB Mic Debuts for Streamers

Aimed at consumer uses like streaming and gaming, Shure's new MV6 is intended for plug-and-play applications.

Niles, IL (September 6, 2024)—With a microphone lineup ranging from high-end studio and stage stalwarts to broadcasting mainstays to entry-level offerings, Shure has something for every level of pro—but the company’s new MV6 USB Gaming Microphone, as indicated by the name, is intended for an entirely different kind of user.

Earmarked for consumers in search of a simple, plug-and-play microphone that will ably capture their voice and hopefully not much else (like a nearby crinkly bag of potato chips, for instance), the MV6 is designed specifically for non-pro users who’d like to sound pro. With that in mind, the dynamic microphone, certified for OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), sports an array of DSP technology, including Auto Level Mode, Digital Popper Stopper and Real-time Denoiser.

The Auto Level Mode automatically adjusts the microphone’s gain based on the user’s distance and speech volume, providing consistent audio levels up to 18 inches away. Hand in hand with that, the Digital Popper Stopper is essentially a virtual pop filter that removes harsh plosive sounds digitally, and the Real-Time Denoiser promises to eliminate background noise, working with the mic’s Voice Isolation Technology to deliver a cleaner, more professional sound.

The MV6 integrates with Shure’s MOTIV Mix App, with which users can further customize their mic, mix multiple channels of audio and stream. The new 1.2 Beta Version offers activity presets that save time setting up each session, a background noise detection with the use of Sound Check with tips to reduce ambient noise, and an improved setup flow.

The MV6 is shipping and is available to purchase now for $149 USD.