Sommer Elephant Robust SPM2440 Cable Debuts

Straubenhardt, Germany (December 14, 2022)—Intended for everyday stage use, Sommer Cable has unveiled its new multicore 4.0 mm² SC Elephant Robust series SPM2440 speaker cable for large-size line arrays.

Keepign the necessary durability in mind, the SPM2440 has reinforced jacket stability to ensure that the cable is not affected by heat. Intended to provide maximum performance, the cable’s construction offers ruggedness and impact resistanc yet remains flexible. The customized jacket stability results in a smoother jacket surface; the cable is less susceptive to dirt and thus easier to clean, helping to ensure a long life cycle. Within the cable, a special wire stranding ensures a loss-free transmission, plus the interior is well-insulated and the wires are numbered.

The outer diameters of the SC Elephant Robust cable versions were adapted in such a way to enable easy assembly with popular speaker multipins such as HI-LK008, NL8, NLT8, LKS25).

The SC Elephant Robust SPM2440 in the 24 x 4.0 mm² version is used primarily for large-size line arrays or professional PA/sound reinforcement systems at major events. 12 amp channels can be transmitted simultaneously and reportedly almost loss-free to the PA system.