Sommer’s SC-Elephant Robust Speaker Cable Debuts

Orlando, FL, (June 12, 2023)—Sommer Cable will introduce it snew SC-Elephant multicore speaker cable for large scale line arrays at InfoComm this week. Jacket stability has been reinforced with the new 4.0 square millimeters (AWG 11) cable series

SC-Elephant Robust SPM2440 cable is designed for tough everyday stage work.When array speakers are turned up full volume, the cables can become overheated. As a result, maximum performance is needed from the cable, requiring a much thicker jacket. With that in mind, Sommer’s new cable jacket is intended to be stage-proof per se but also be flexible and easy to spool.

An added benefit of customized jacket stability is the smoother jacket surface. The cable is less susceptive to dirt and thus easier to clean, resulting in optimum conditions for a long-life cycle.

For popular speaker multipin connectors (HI-LK008, NL8, NLT8, LKS25) the outer diameters of the SC-Elephant Robust SPM2440 cable versions are manufactured to enable easy assembly. Well insulated and numbered wires further simplify the process.

The SC ELEPHANT ROBUST SPM2440 in the 24 x 4.0 square millimeters (AWG 11) version is used primarily in the field of large-size line arrays or professional PA/sound reinforcement systems at major events. 12 amp channels can be transmitted simultaneously – and almost loss-free – to the PA system, according to the company.