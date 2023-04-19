Sonifex Dante Multichannel Headphone Amp Debuts

At NAB 2023, Sonifex Ltd has debuted its new AVN-AH8 multi-channel headphone amplifier.

Irthlingborough, UK (April 18, 2023)—At NAB 2023, Sonifex Ltd has debuted its new AVN-AH8 multi-channel headphone amplifier, which distributes two stereo audio streams along to up to eight different pairs of headphones over a Dante network.

The new AVN-AH8 is intended to be a simple solution for talks in areas and theatres/venues where headphone monitoring is required. Continuing the company’s use of Dante, it’s a multi-output headphone amplifier with front panel controls and the choice of two inputs, for each output.

Each output has front panel unbalanced 1/4” and 3.5mm jack sockets and a rotary level control. The front panel potentiometers adjust the headphone volumes from mute (fully anticlockwise) to 0 dB of gain (fully clockwise)—useful if the Dante stream level is low or high and requires adjusting. There are eight parallel 1/4” jacks on the rear panel to aid wiring if the unit is installed in an enclosed rack.

Each of the eight professional headphone outputs can each select between two stereo Dante sources which are routed via Dante controller. The level of each stereo Dante stream can be adjusted ±12 dB using one of the two front panel rotary controls. The unit supports AES67 operation and is Dante Domain Manager compliant.

The AVN-AH8 front panel contains a power (PoE) LED, a DC LED, a network link status LED, and a clock LED. A recessed reset switch is also provided. The unit is powered via Power over Ethernet (PoE) or a 12VDC input via a locking 2.5mm DC Input, 2A minimum rating.

The AVN-AH8 is available in June 2023.